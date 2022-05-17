Hudson Valley Man Faces Child Endangerment Charge

A 45-year-old Hudson Valley man was arrested and accused of shoving a 14-year-old into a wall and dresser

Deputies responded to domestic dispute at a home in the Ulster County hamlet of Wallkill at about 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday, May 16.

The man was accused of shoving the 14-year-old while in the presence of a 4-year-old.

He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment, the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities did not release the man's identity.

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance, authorities said.

Orders of protection were issued on behalf of the two children, the Sheriff's Office said.

