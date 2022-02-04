Hudson Valley Man Dies After Apparent Hiking Accident, Police Say

A Northern Westchester man died after an apparent hiking accident upstate, New York State Police said.

Troopers in Washington County responded to Shelving Rock Falls in the town of Fort Ann in Washington County, near Lake George at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 on a report of a deceased man located at the bottom of a cliff.

The victim was identified as 55-year-old Timothy J. Gillen of Peekskill, according to state police.

Passing hikers observed Gillen at the bottom of the cliff and contacted police, who said it was determined that Gillen had been hiking in the area died as a result of a fall.

This case remains under investigation however, no signs of foul play were observed, state police noted.

