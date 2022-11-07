Hudson Valley Man Charged With Assaulting Wife After iPad Purchase, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man is charged with striking his wife after becoming angry over an iPad purchase, police said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, at around 7:50 p.m., police in Putnam County responded to a residence in Kent at 51 Yorktown Rd. after receiving a report of a possible physical dispute, according to Kent Police.

After arriving, police spoke with a resident of the home, Nanette Ahearn, age 36, who said that the fight started when her husband became irritated about the iPad purchase she made, according to authorities.

Police said Ahearn began recording her husband, 36-year-old Brian Ahearn after he became increasingly upset, and that he appeared to strike her with a closed fist in her face.

Brian Ahearn, also a resident of the home, was then arrested and charged with third-degree assault, and was arraigned in court, police said.

