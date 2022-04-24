Contact Us
Hudson Valley Man Caught With Cocaine After Being Pulled Over, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Liandro Cardenas Avalos
Liandro Cardenas Avalos Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A Northern Westchester man was charged after police said he was found in possession of cocaine during a traffic stop in Connecticut.

An officer in Fairfield County pulled a vehicle over on New Norwalk Road in New Canaan after seeing that the driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22, according to the New Canaan Police Department.

During the traffic stop, police found that the driver, identified as 36-year-old Liandro Cardenas Avalos, of Pound Ridge, was in possession of cocaine, authorities said. 

He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance - first offense, police said.

He is set to appear in court on Thursday, May 5, authorities reported.

