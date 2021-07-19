Hudson Valley Man Boating Under Influence Crashes Into Vessels, Police Say

A Westchester man was arrested by police for allegedly driving his boat while intoxicated and crashing into a pair of vessels on Long Island, detectives said.

Nassau County Police Marine Bureau officers on patrol at approximately 7:19 p.m. on Sunday, July 18 responded to the Manhasset Bay Marina on Matinecock Avenue in the Town of North Hempstead on Long Island, where there was a report of multiple boats that had been struck by a boater.

According to police, a man later identified as New Rochelle resident Todd Magliato, age 52, was operating the 2020 Rinker boat that struck two other vessels, a 60-foot Grand Banks and a 22-foot Cobalt.

Upon arrival, police said that officers located the Town of North Hempstead Bay Constable with Magliato and his docked boat. The investigation found that Magliato was allegedly intoxicated and he was arrested without further incident.

No injuries were reported.

Magliato was charged with:

Operating a vessel impaired by alcohol;

Operating a vessel intoxicated;

Reckless operation of a vessel in a prudent manner;

Failure to attach engine cut-off lanyard of personal watercraft;

Improper display of validating sticker.

Following his arrest, Magliato was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, July 19 at First District Court in Hempstead.

