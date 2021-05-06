Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: 75-Year-Old Area Man Faces Child Porn Charge
Police & Fire

Hudson Valley Man Airlifted After Head-On Crash Kills Three In Pennsylvania

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Three people died and a Northern Westchester man was airlifted to a hospital after a head-on crash in Pennsylvania.
Three people died and a Northern Westchester man was airlifted to a hospital after a head-on crash in Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH

Three people died and a Northern Westchester man was airlifted to a nearby hospital after a head-on motor-vehicle collision in Pennsylvania.

The crash happened in Haycock Township, located in Bucks County, around 11:40 p.m. Friday, June 4, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Initial reports say the two vehicles involved, each carrying two people, caught fire after crashing.

The driver of a Chevrolet Equinox, a 26-year-old man from Ossining, was airlifted with serious injuries. His passenger, a 24-year-old woman from Rockaway, New Jersey, died.

The two occupants of the Lexus ES 330 both died, and they were identified as 25- and 26-year-old men from Ottsville, Pennsylvania, and Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.