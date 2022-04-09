Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Using Dead Person's Checks In Fraud Scheme

Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Using Dead Person's Checks In Fraud Scheme

Nicole Valinote
A 36-year-old man was arrested and accused of defrauding a bank out of more than $4,000.
A 36-year-old man was arrested and accused of defrauding a bank out of more than $4,000. Photo Credit: Pixabay/NikolayFrolochkin

A 36-year-old man was arrested and accused of defrauding a bank out of more than $4,000.

Ulster County resident Thomas Mann, of Clintondale, was arrested on Wednesday, April 6, and charged with eight counts of second-degree forgery, one count of third-degree grand larceny, and eight counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, according to New York State Police.

State Police in Ellenville received a report on Thursday, March 10, of fraud involving a checking account of a person who died, police said. 

Investigators found that Mann began using the deceased individual's checks for his own personal use and defrauded the bank out of $4,518, authorities said.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Ulster County Jail, police reported.

