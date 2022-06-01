Contact Us
Police & Fire

Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Raping Victim 'Known To Him,' Police Say

Nicole Valinote
A 26-year-old man from Northern Westchester was arrested and accused of raping and assaulting a victim. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

A 26-year-old man from Northern Westchester was arrested and accused of raping and assaulting a victim in the region. 

Alexander Backofen, of Bedford, was arrested on Wednesday, May 25, according to New York State Police.

Police said he was charged with the following:

  • First-degree rape 
  • Two counts of first-degree criminal sex act
  • Second-degree assault 

State Police said investigators determined that Backofen traveled to Carmel and raped and assaulted a victim who is "known to him."

He was arraigned and remanded to the Putnam County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail or $150,000 bond, authorities said. 

He is set to appear in court on Monday, June 13, police said.

