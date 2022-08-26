Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Alert Issued For Missing NY Man Now Believed To Be In Area
Police & Fire

Hudson Valley Duo Nabbed For Burglary At Warehouse, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Cairo (marked in red) in Greene County.
Cairo (marked in red) in Greene County. Photo Credit: Google Maps/New York State Police

Two Hudson Valley men were nabbed for allegedly stealing six German-made cabinets from a warehouse.

The burglary took place in Greene County around 5:15 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 22 in the town of Cario.

The owner of the property informed state police that six German-made cabinets were missing from the warehouse, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

During the investigation, troopers learned that the cabinets were removed from the warehouse and placed into a U-Haul, Nevel said.

Troopers located Justin Euson, age 35, and Nikolas DeJesus, age 28, both from Saugerties, in Ulster County, with the U-Haul that was at the location of the burglary, Nevel said.

Both were arrested and charged with:

  • Burglary
  • Unauthorized use of a vehicle
  • Possession of burglar tools

A search of DeJesus during his arrest revealed that he was in possession of heroin and Oxycodone. He was additionally charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, Nevel said.

Both men were arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court and released on their own recognizance.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.