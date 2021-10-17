Hudson Valley County Cracks Down On 'Obnoxious Driving'

Westchester County Police have been cracking down on "obnoxious driving" across the area.

The county's Department of Public Safety announced on Friday, Oct. 15, that about 350 summonses have been issued during the new initiative

County officials cited an increase in loud/modified exhaust systems on vehicles, noting that officers have issued about 140 summonses to drivers with these systems since July.

“Our residents are fed up with the loud noise from these illegal exhaust systems. It has become a significant quality-of-life issue and I applaud the County Police for addressing it,” County Executive George Latimer said.

The county also said officers have issued summonses for motorists driving on the shoulder past other cars sitting in traffic, and cars cutting across the hazard markings to jump the line at an exit ramp.

In the past two months, Westchester County Police officers have paid extra attention to these kinds of violations in the following areas:

The Bronx River Parkway

Saw Mill River Parkway

Hutchinson River Parkway

Cross County Parkway

