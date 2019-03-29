HS Student Charged After Social Media Reference To Mass Shooter

A 15-year-old teen has been arrested for allegedly making threats on social media referencing a known terrorist that led to a shelter-in-place of an area school.

Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office and the Town of Lloyd Police Department arrested the teen following a joint investigation into the threats made on social media that referenced the Norwegian terrorist Anders Behring Breivik who killed 77 people in 2012, said Town of Lloyd Police Lt. James Janso.

The incident unfolded on Thursday, March 28, when the Bureau of Alcohol Firearms and Explosives notified Lloyd Police of a general threat made on Twitter about Breivik and his shooting in Norway, Janso said.

Police located the teen at Highland High School where he was taken into custody.

The school said Thursday on Facebook: "Officers responded quickly and professionally and took the student into custody for questioning. We are in regular contact with officers and will continue to cooperate fully as they investigate the situation.

In the meantime, we have decided to place the building in a 'shelter-in-place' mode and have the K-9 Unit do a thorough sweep. This step is not being taken based on any evidence that there are actual weapons on campus, but rather out of an abundance of caution to ensure there are not."

Janso said the teen's parents cooperated with detectives and searches were conducted of two separate homes where the juvenile resides in the Town of Esopus and the Town of Plattekill.

" Although the juvenile suspect was located at Highland High School, no threats were made in regard to Highland High School or any other specific location," Janso said. "The investigation revealed that the threat posed no immediate danger and the searches conducted by police did not produce any weapons or items of concern."

The juvenile suspect was charged with an offense that if committed by an adult would be the crime of Making a Terroristic Threat, Class D felony.

The school lifted the "shelter in place," around 1:35 p.m. Thursday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.