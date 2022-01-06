HS Hockey Player Dies During Game In Region, Police Say

A high school hockey player died during a game in Fairfield County due to an accident.

The incident took around 5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, during a game at the Brunswick Upper School in Greenwich.

According to Captain Mark E. Zuccerella, of the Greenwich Police, during the normal course of the game, a player from the other team fell to the ice. Another player who was near the downed player was unable to stop and collided with the player who fell.

The player on the ice sustained an injury. The play was stopped and 911 was called.

The player was transported to Greenwich Hospital where he died as a result of the injury, Zuccerella said.

Police declined to provide additional information, including what school the deceased player was from.

The identity of the player has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

