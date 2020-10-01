House Fire Under Investigation In Rockland

A house in Rockland County went up in flames overnight, leaving the structure with smoke, fire and water damage, officials said.

First responders were dispatched to a Harold Street home in Nanuet shortly after midnight on Friday, Jan. 10, when the blaze broke out, Orangetown Police officials said.

Upon arrival, first responders found the vacant, single-family home with an active fire in the rear of the structure, including a deck.

Police noted that at the time the fire broke out, the home was vacant and under renovation.

Crews from the Pearl River Fire Department responded and were able to quickly knock down the flames and the fire was under control in under an hour. Departments in West Nyack, South Spring Valley, and Nanuet all offered an assist overnight.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear what caused the fire, which remains under investigation by the Orangetown Fire Inspector and Rockland County Arson Unit. Check Daily Voice for more information as it is released.

