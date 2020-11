A fire destroyed an extension being added to a Rockland County home over the garage area and moved to parts of the main residence.

The blaze began around 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, at the home at 24 Woodside Drive in New City.

The New City Fire Department, along with several other fire companies worked to extinguish the fire, said the Clarkstown Police.

No injuries were reported, but the home did receive major damage.

