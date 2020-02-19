House Fire Breaks Out In Rockland

A house fire broke out at an area home, prompting a quick response.

First responders in Rockland County were dispatched to a single-family home on Holt Drive in Pearl River shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, Orangetown Police said.

At the time the blaze broke out, the homeowner wasn’t present, and the fire was reported by a neighbor who saw smoke and flames inside the home.

According to police, the Pearl River Fire Department and Nanuet Fire Department responded to the scene and were able to knock down the flames and extinguish the fire without incident.

The Pearl River Volunteer Ambulance Corp. and Rockland Paramedic Services also responded to provide any necessary medical assistance.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear what started the fire, which remains under investigation by the Orangetown Police Department, Orangetown Fire Inspector and Rockland County Sheriff BCI-Arson Unit.

