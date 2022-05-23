House Destroyed After Massive Fire Breaks Out In Hudson Valley

Several fire departments battled a Hudson Valley house fire that destroyed the large home while having to bring in water due to the lack of fire hydrants.

The fire took place in Dutchess County in Rhinebeck on Kipp Road around 11:30 p.m., Saturday, May 21.

According to the Rhinebeck Fire Department, first arriving firefighters from both Hillside and Rhinebeck found the 2,000-square-foot house fully engulfed in flames.

Due to the location of the home, several fire tankers "drafted" in thousands of gallons of water from a nearby pond, the Rhinebeck Fire Department said.

The fire was placed under control by around 1 a.m., Sunday, May 22, and all units cleared the scene and returned to service by 5 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division and the Hillside Fire Department.

Additional agencies on scene included the:

Roosevelt Fire District

Milan Volunteer Fire Department

Red Hook Fire Company

Ulster Hose Co.#5

West Clinton Fire District

East Clinton Fire Company

New York State Police

Central Hudson.

The Tivoli Fire Department covered Rhinebeck's firehouse during the incident.

