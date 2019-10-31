Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Three Ramapo Businesses Charged With Selling To Minors In Underage Detail
Police & Fire

Hotline Call Leads To Arrest Of Area Man For Predatory Sexual Assault

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police arrested an Orange County man for the sexual assault of a child.
New York State Police arrested an Orange County man for the sexual assault of a child. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Following a year-long investigation, a 34-year-old man has been arrested for the predatory sexual assault of a child.

The Orange County Child Abuse Unit arrested Robert Youngs, of Circleville, a hamlet of in the town of Wallkill, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, said the New York State Police.

Youngs was arrested after a hotline call to the New York Central Registry in 2018 set off the investigation, Trooper Steven Nevel said.

Youngs was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail.

In addition, an order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

The Orange County Child Abuse Unit consists of police officers from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the City of Port Jervis Police Department, the Village of Goshen Police Department, and the New York State Police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.