Ramapo Daily Voice
Homeowner Detains Teen Who Broke Into Area Home With A Knife, Police Say

Zak Failla
New York State Police troopers arrested a juvenile who broke into a Dover home in Dutchess County
New York State Police troopers arrested a juvenile who broke into a Dover home in Dutchess County Photo Credit: New York State Police

A fast-acting homeowner in the Hudson Valley jumped into action to stop a juvenile who broke into his home with a weapon in the middle of the night, state police announced.

New York State Police troopers in Dutchess County responded to a Lime Kiln Road home in the town of Dover Plains shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, where there was a reported burglary in progress.

According to investigators, upon arrival, troopers found a 17-year-old teen who had broken into the home, but was ultimately detained by the homeowner until police arrived at the scene.

The teen was armed with a knife at the time he was arrested.

Following his arrest, the 17-year-old suspect was charged with a felony count of first-degree burglary. He was arraigned before the Dutchess County Court Youth Part and sent to the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

No return court date has been announced.

