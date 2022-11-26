Home Heavily Damaged After Fire Breaks Out In Hudson Valley

A house was heavily damaged after an overnight fire in the Hudson Valley.

The blaze broke out at around 8:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 in Rockland County, at Regina Court in the hamlet of Blauvelt.

Emergency responders found the house to be fully involved in flames upon arriving at the scene, according to the Orangetown Police Department.

The Blauvelt Fire Department extinguished the fire with mutual aid assistance from the:

Orangeburg Fire Department,

Sparkill Fire Department,

West Nyack Fire Department,

Central Nyack Fire Department,

Pearl River Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Orangetown Fire Inspector were called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

