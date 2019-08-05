Home Explosion Causes Road Closure In Northern Westchester

This story has been updated.

An explosion that has caused extensive damage to a home in Northern Westchester led to the hourslong closure of a stretch of Route 100 (Saw Mill River Road).

The closure, following the incident that happened around 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, was between the north end of Hidden Hollow Lane to the south end of Hidden Hollow Lane. The roadway reopened just before 8 p.m.

The explosion, which occurred at a residence in the 300 block of Route 100, was reportedly in the garage.

Millwood Fire Department is at the scene, along with the Ossining Fire Department FASTeam and Chappaqua Volunteer Ambulance Corps, while The Chappaqua Fire Department has relocated to Millwood Station 1.

No injuries were reported.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

