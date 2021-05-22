Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Home Burglary Under Investigation In Rockland

Zak Failla
Valenza Lane near Clausland Mountain Road in Blauvelt
Valenza Lane near Clausland Mountain Road in Blauvelt Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A burglar is at large after allegedly breaking into a Hudson Valley home and stealing various items, police said.

Members of the Orangetown Police Department received a report of a burglary that happened at a home in the area of Valenza Lane and Clausland Mountain Road in Blauvelt.

According to the homeowner, he returned home to find that his back sliding door had been broken into and property was missing.

The burglary happened between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, police said.

The Orangetown Police Department Detective Bureau and Rockland County Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene and are currently conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary, or who may have witnessed anything has been asked to contact the Orangetown Police Detective Bureau at (845) 359-3700.

