Hit-Run Suspect At Large After Woman, 34, Found Dead On Side Of Road, State Police Say

State police are asking the public's help in the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred early in the morning on Sunday, March 31.

At about 7 a.m., 34-year-old Kiera L. Babcock of the Village of Otisville in Orange County was found dead on the side of the road on State Street in Otisville after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday night, March 30, according to state police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300.

Further info, including a possible description of the vehicle, has not been released.

