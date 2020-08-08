Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Breaking News:
Hit-Run Driver Who Struck, Killed Man Walking To Mailbox Remains At Large

Zak Failla
A man is wanted years after striking and killing a man walking to a mailbox in Orange County. Photo Credit: New York State Police
Donald Webster Photo Credit: New York State Police

Nearly seven years later, the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed an 86-year-old man in the area remains elusive to New York State Police investigators.

New York State Police in Orange County received a call at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2013, for a pedestrian who had been seriously injured on Country Road 1 while walking to his mailbox in Westtown.

Upon arrival, troopers found local resident Donald Wester in serious condition after being struck by a passing motorist who fled the scene. Wester was airlifted to Westchester County Medical Center for treatment on head trauma, where he died.

Police said in an alert released on Tuesday, Aug. 4 that the investigation determined that Wester may have been struck by a motorist operating a silver or light-colored mini-van. This vehicle may have damage to the passenger side.

The investigation into the fatal hit-and-run is ongoing. Anyone with information on the cold case has been asked to contact New York State Police investigator Joseph Dawson in Middletown by calling (845) 344-5352.

