Hit-Run Driver Strikes, Kills Dog In Front Of Owner In Area, Police Say

Police are calling on the public to find a truck driver who fatally struck a dog within its owner's line of vision then fled the scene.

According to police in Orange County, the incident took place at approximately 10:10 a.m. on Maple Avenue in Ellenville in the area of Yankee Place on Friday, Oct. 9.

The driver, who was traveling west down Maple Avenue, continued onto Route 209 without stopping, according to the Village of Ellenville Police Department.

Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact the Village of Ellenville Police Department at 845-647-4422.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.