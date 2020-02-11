Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hit-Run Driver Strikes, Kills Dog In Front Of Owner In Area, Police Say

Christina Coulter
An image of the vehicle, which police say may have a Pepsi emblem on its door.
An image of the vehicle, which police say may have a Pepsi emblem on its door. Photo Credit: Village of Ellenville Police

Police are calling on the public to find a truck driver who fatally struck a dog within its owner's line of vision then fled the scene. 

According to police in Orange County, the incident took place at approximately 10:10 a.m. on Maple Avenue in Ellenville in the area of Yankee Place on Friday, Oct. 9. 

The driver, who was traveling west down Maple Avenue, continued onto Route 209 without stopping, according to the Village of Ellenville Police Department.

Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact the Village of Ellenville Police Department at 845-647-4422.

