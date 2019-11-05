Contact Us
Breaking News: Three Nabbed On Drug, Other Charges During Probation Sweep, Police Say
Police & Fire

Hiker Suffers Head Trauma After Falling Off Cliff At High Tor State Park

Kathy Reakes
One of the overlooks at High Tor State Park.
One of the overlooks at High Tor State Park. Photo Credit: New York State Parks

A 22-year-old man who suffered head trauma and other injuries after falling off of a cliff face at High Tor State Park in Rockland was saved by first responders.

State park police received the call for help around 10 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 3, alerting them to fall in the park in New City, said Dan Keefe, a spokesman for the state parks.

Once on the scene, rescuers learned that the Thiells man was hiking on the white trail off of the Long Path when he lost his footing and fell approximately 50-60 feet off a cliff face onto a rocky slope suffering head injuries and other minor injuries, Keefe said.

The man was conscious and alert. The Rockland County Rope Rescue team extracted the man using a stokes basket in a labor-intensive rescue and was then transported on a utility vehicle to South Central Highway around 11:36 a.m.

He was then transported to Westchester Medical Center by New City Ambulance.

Park police and forest ranger units were assisted on scene by Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, Haverstraw Police, Clarkstown Police, New City Fire Department, Thiells Fire Department, Rockland County Medics and New City Ambulance.

