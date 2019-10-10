Contact Us
Highland Man Nabbed For Allegedly Stealing $1,800 In Jewelry, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Highland man was arrested after allegedly entering a home and stealing jewerly.
A Highland man has been arrested for allegedly ripping off some $1,800 in jewelry.

Dominick Teroni Jr., 45, was arrested by Town of Lloyd Police after he was accused of entering another person's home and stealing the jewelry, Town of Lloyd police said.

Teroni was charged with felony burglary, grand larceny, and petit larceny.

He was arraigned before the Town of Lloyd Judge Eugene Rizzo and is being held at the Ulster County Jail without bail.

