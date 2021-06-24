Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: 13-Year-Old Girl Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car In Rockland
Police & Fire

High-Speed Chase From New Jersey Ends In Westchester

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

Two suspects are in custody following a high-speed chase from New Jersey to Westchester, authorities said.

Police in Mahwah, New  Jersey, began pursuing the Acura MDX on northbound Route 287 around 4 p.m. Thursday, June 24, they said.

NJ State Police joined the chase, which continued through Rockland and crossed the new Tappan Zee Bridge before ending in Westchester as the evening rush hour was beginning, a law enforcement source told Daily Voice.

Both agencies had their cars rammed by the suspects' vehicle, the source added. No serious injuries were immediately reported, he said.

Unconfirmed speeds were estimated from 75 to 90 miles an hour.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.