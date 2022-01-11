Heroin Dealer In Hudson Valley Busted After Fatal Overdose

An alleged heroin dealer in the Hudson Valley is facing charges in Putnam County after being busted by New York State Police investigators following a fatal overdose.

New York State Police investigators announced the arrest of Carmel resident William Mancusi, age 45, on multiple drug charges following an investigation into a heroin overdose in Putnam County.

Police said that a fatal overdose in the town of Southeast led investigators to identify Mancusi as a suspect, leading to his arrest on Monday, Jan. 10.

Mancusi was arrested without incident and charged with three counts each of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance, all fellonies.

Following his arrest, Mancusi was arraigned in the town of Carmel Court and remanded to the Putnam County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to return to court on Monday, Jan. 24.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.