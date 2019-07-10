Here's When Newly Reconfigured Interchange 10 On NY Thruway In South Nyack

The newly reconfigured Interchange 10 is set to open on the New York State Thruway in Rockland County.

The New York State Thruway Authority announced that vehicles will have access to the northbound and southbound thruway from a new signalized intersection at Route 9W and Hillside Avenue in South Nyack starting on Thursday, Oct. 10.

When the new interchange is opened, the current southbound on-ramp from South Broadway will be permanently closed. There will be signage posted in the area to alert motorists in the area of the upcoming change to the traffic pattern.

The new traffic pattern permits riders of the Hudson Link bus service will use two new stops on South Franklin Street Extension, replacing the current stops at Clinton Avenue and South Broadway.

Lane closures have also been scheduled near the new Tappan Zee Bridge as contractors continue realigning lane control signage in the area.

There will be double-lane closures as early as 8 p.m. from Monday, Oct. 7 through Thursday, Oct. 10. Three lanes will be closed each night beginning at 11 p.m. All lanes will be reopened no later the following morning by 6 a.m.

The closure on Monday will be northbound from the bridge to exit 10. Southbound lanes will be closed every other day across the bridge.

