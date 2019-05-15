Contact Us
Helicopter Misses Landing Pad And Crashes In Hudson: NYPD

Paul Milo
A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon. The chopper's pilot is OK and no passengers were on board. CBS News' David Begnaud reports from the scene.
A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon. The chopper's pilot is OK and no passengers were on board. CBS News' David Begnaud reports from the scene. Video Credit: CBS News

A helicopter ended up in the Hudson River after it missed its landing pad near West 30th Street in Manhattan Wednesday afternoon, the NYPD said.

The pilot got out of the water safely, police also said. The pilot, who was alone on the helicopter, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, CBS 2 reported. A person on the ground near the dock was hurt after being struck by flying debris, the station also said.

Those injuries were also non-life-threatening.

The crash occurred near the recently opened Hudson Yards development, which is almost directly across the river from Jersey City Heights and Hoboken.

