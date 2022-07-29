Contact Us
Headstone, Building At Hudson Valley Cemetery Defaced With Swastikas

A 32-year-old Ellenville man was arrested Thursday, July 28, after allegedly vandalizing property at Fantinekill Cemetery in Wawarsing.
Photo Credit: Ulster County Sheriff's Office/Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley man could face jail time for allegedly defacing a cemetery headstone and building with hate symbols.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Fantinekill Cemetery, located on State Route 209 in Wawarsing, just after 5 p.m. Monday, July 25.

A 911 caller said someone had defaced a headstone and receiving vault with spray paint.

When deputies arrived, they found swastikas painted onto both structures, police said.

On Thursday, July 28, deputies arrested a man on multiple charges in connection to the vandalism, including felony criminal mischief, a hate crime, and cemetery desecration.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office did not identify the suspect, but said he is a 32-year-old from Ellenville.

The suspect was later released with an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Wawarsing Court at a later date.

