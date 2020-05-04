Head-On Crash Hospitalizes Five, One With Life-Threatening Injuries

Five people were injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Orange County.

The crash took place around 8:15 p.m., Saturday, May 2, at the intersection of Lakes and Nelson Roads in Greenwood Lake, said Lt. John Rader of the Warwick Police.

Four people were transported to Orange Regional Medical Center with injuries, Rader said.

A fifth person received life-threatening injuries was flown by LifeNet to Hackensack Hospital, he added.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Warwick Police Department at 845-986-5000.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.