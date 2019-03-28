Haverstraw Man Charged After Refusing To Leave 9W Restaurant Where Girlfriend Works, Police Say

A Haverstraw man is facing charges after he allegedly refused to leave a restaurant where his girlfriend works, according to police.

Stony Point Police responded to a report of a fight at a restaurant on 9W in Stony Point around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 25.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Anthony Lleras, had arrived at the restaurant to speak with his girlfriend. When she expressed that she didn't want to speak to him, he refused to leave, even after being asked by employees several times.

Lleras allegedly tried to enter a section of the restaurant that was only for employees and had to be forcibly stopped.

Lleras was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. He is scheduled to appear at Stony Point Justice Court on Thursday, April 18.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.