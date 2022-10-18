Hammer Attack In Rockland County Leads To Chase, Crash In Area, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after allegedly attempting to kill his girlfriend with a hammer and then taking police on a wild chase before crashing into a state police cruiser.

The incident began in Rockland County around 5:10 a.m. on Monday, October 17, in Clarkstown.

According to Clarkstown Police Detective Norman Peters, officers responded to the Tappan Zee Hotel at 110 North Route 303 for a report of a woman screaming.

When officers arrived they found a woman who had been seriously assaulted, Peters said.

The victim had substantial lacerations to her head and officers rendered medical aid until EMS arrived. The victim told officers that while she was using the shower her boyfriend began hitting her in the head with what appeared to be a hammer, he added.

The victim was able to escape the room and get the attention of hotel staff who dialed 911.

The suspect was not on the scene but was identified by the victim as Todd Humphrey, age 46, of Stony Point, Peters said.

Peters said a canvass of the area had negative results. An alert was sent out to officers in the region to be on the lookout for Humphrey and his vehicle.

At approximately 1:30 pm, Humphrey was located by state police in Putnam County, where a vehicle pursuit ensued, he added.

Humphrey eventually crashed his vehicle on Route 84 in Newburgh, where he was taken into custody by troopers.

The suspect along with another driver, reportedly a state police trooper, sustained minor injuries in the collision, police said.

Humphrey is currently in the custody of the Clarkstown Police awaiting arraignment on attempted murder and assault charges, Peters added.

Additional criminal charges from the state police are expected to be added before arraignment.

