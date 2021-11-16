Greenburgh Store Owner Accused Of Selling Cannabis, Tobacco To Minor

The owner and employee at smoke shops in Westchester are facing charges after being busted by investigators selling to minors during an undercover investigation, police announced.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, members of the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force and Street Crime Unit launched an investigation into the underage sale of tobacco and concentrated cannabis to underage shoppers at Hartsdale Tobacco on East Hartsdale Avenue.

The investigation led to the arrest of 29-year-old Muhemmed Abisse, the owner of the store, who was issued a desk appearance ticket for selling concentrated cannabis and tobacco products to a minor.

A second bust at The Smoke Shop on Saw Mill River Road in Elmsford led to charges for an employee, 19-year-old Rylee-Ann Domogma, was also cited and scheduled to appear in court for selling tobacco to a minor, police said.

Both Abisse and Domogma are scheduled to return to the Greenburgh Town Court on Friday, Dec. 17 to answer the charges.

