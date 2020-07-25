Girl Struck By Minivan, Pinned, Rescued In Westchester

First responders in Westchester came to the aid of a 10-year-old girl who was struck by a car while riding her bike and wound up pinned under the vehicle.

Members of the Yonkers Fire Department used the Jaws of Life to rescue a girl after she was struck by a minivan in Yonkers, finding herself pinned under the vehicle after being hit.

Crews worked swiftly to remove the girl, who only suffered minor injuries in the incident, officials said.

“Due to the companies’ speed, professionalism, and skill in extrication, only minor injuries were reported to the young girl,” The Yonkers Uniformed Fire Officers Association posted on social media. “Special thanks to Empress and Yonkers Police Department as well for their help on the scene.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.