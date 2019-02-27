Garbage Truck Driver Ticketed After Route 59 Crash Leaves One Critical

A garbage truck driver has been issued a total of 12 summonses following a crash that left one person in critical condition.

The Ramapo Police Department Crash Investigation Unit conducted an investigation into the crash that occurred around 6:44 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 11, said Ramapo Police Lt. Chris Franklin.

The crash occurred on Route 59 in the Village of Hillburn when a northbound 2002 Mack garbage truck swerved into the southbound lane of Route 59 striking a 2012 Ford Focus head-on, Ramapo Police said.

The truck pushed the car into a parking lot adjacent to Route 59.

The sedan's driver, of Warwick, was extricated by Tallman, Hillburn and Suffern Fire departments. He was taken by Ramapo Valley Ambulance to Hackensack Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

As a result of the investigation and subsequent to a DOT inspection, a total of 12 summonses were issued to the operator of the garbage truck, Franklin said.

Several of the summonses were issued for moving violations of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law, as well as other summonses being issued for an overweight vehicle, mechanical defects, and maintenance issues, he added.

At this time, no criminal charges have been filed, and the investigation is still open.

