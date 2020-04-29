Garbage Truck Crashes Into Utility Pole In Area

A garbage truck driver who was allegedly distracted by a noise in his truck drove into a utility pole in the area, causing a power outage.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 7:46 a.m., Tuesday, April 28, when Saugerties Police responded to the parking lot of the Glasco Firehouse for reported property damage motor vehicle crash, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph A. Sinagra said.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a County Waste garbage truck with a utility pole on top of the vehicle.

The driver could not be extricated from the vehicle until Central Hudson arrived on the scene to render the pole and wires safe, Sinagra said.

The driver of the garbage truck told officers he was driving through the parking lot when he became distracted by a sound in the rear of his vehicle, police said.

The driver also told officers he was not looking forward as he was driving and slammed into the utility pole.

On impact, the truck sheared the pole at its base, causing the utility pole and wires to come down, the chief said.

The pole and wires ended up on top of the garbage truck. A brief power disruption occurred in the Glasco area as a result of the collision.

No injuries were reported by the driver. An investigation yielded no indications of impairment by the operator however, the police investigation is on-going.

Saugerties Police were assisted by Glasco Fire and Central Hudson Gas and Electric.

