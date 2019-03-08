Fully Involved Blaze Breaks Out At Two-Story House In Rockland

Firefighters and police are on the scene of a fully-involved house fire in Tomkins Cove.

The fire at 2 Soluri Lane started around 10:29 a.m., Friday, March 8, said the Stony Point Police Department.

Smoke and fire are visible from the structure, officials said. Part of the structure is reported to have collapsed.

Stony Point and West Haverstraw fire departments are on the scene.

All residents and pets reportedly evacuated safely.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

