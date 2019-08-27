Contact Us
Fully Engulfed Fire Destroys Home In Area

Zak Failla
A fire sparked at a home in Sparrowbush overnight.
An area home went up in flames overnight, officials said.

Fire crews were dispatched to a home in Orange County on Old Cahoonzie Road in Sparrowbush shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, where there was a report of a two-alarm structure fire.

Upon arrival, officials said that firefighters found the home fully engulfed. It took crews less than an hour to knock down the flames. The blaze forced a temporary closure of Old Cahoonzie Road in both directions.

No injuries were initially reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

