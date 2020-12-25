Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees 1,552 New Cases; Latest Breakdown By County
Police & Fire

Fugitive Wanted For Sexual Assault In Fairfield County Nabbed In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted for sexual assault in Connecticut.
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted for sexual assault in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Dutchess County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

A man wanted in Connecticut for a sexual assault was nabbed by officers in the Hudson Valley.

Luis Ixim-Coc, 21, was located and arrested by members of the Dutchess Count Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operations Division on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at an apartment in the Village of Millerton.

Ixim-Coc was wanted on a warrant from Fairfield County Superior Court in Connecticut, and on felony sexual assault charges out of the town of Danbur , said Captain John Watterson.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted in the arrest by members of the FBI- Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force. 

Following his arrest, Ixim-Coc was arraigned before Dutchess County Court as a fugitive from justice and was subsequently remanded to the Dutchess County Jail with no bail to await extradition to Connecticut.

If anyone has any information about similar incidents involving Ixim-Coc they are urged to contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office at 845-486-3800. 

Information can also be provided via the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 845-605-CLUE (2583) or dcsotips@gmail.com, and all information will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.