Fraudulently Purchased Packages Being Delivered To Innocent Area Residents, Police Warn

Police have issued a warning that fraudulently purchased packages are being delivered to innocent residents in the area.

"There has recently been an increase in fraud-related crimes involving packages delivered by mail, primarily by UPS and FedEx," Greenburgh Police Department Lieutenant Kobie Powell said. "The packages are addressed to an incorrect or fictitious name with a proper numeric, street name and zip code.

"Subsequent to the delivery of the package, an individual will arrive to pick it up from the residence of the uninvolved homeowner.

"In some cases, these individuals have approached the homeowner, claimed to be the rightful owner of the package and taken possession of it before fleeing the area."

Homeowners should contact the police if they receive a package in this fashion. In addition, they should refrain from engaging anyone that approaches them regarding the package, and call 911 immediately, police say.

