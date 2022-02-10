Four In Stolen Car Nabbed After Fleeing From Cops In Hudson Valley

Three men and a juvenile were arrested in Westchester County after allegedly fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle.

The incident began about 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8, when the Real-Time Crime Center reported that a stolen car was traveling on Route 35 in Lewisboro.

According to Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police, a special ops officer in an unmarked car located the vehicle in Bedford and followed it on to the Saw Mill River Parkway.

Once marked patrol vehicles and the aviation unit arrived, a traffic stop was attempted at Roaring Brook Road in New Castle, O'Leary said.

The driver refused to pull over and continued south on the Saw Mill. In Pleasantville, the driver was involved in a minor collision with another car. Four people bailed out of the stolen car and ran off into a residential neighborhood, he added.

The aviation unit quickly located three of the suspects hiding in a backyard on Sarles Lane and directed officers on the ground to them where they were arrested.

The search continued for the fourth suspect. Tracking canine Madison went to work, leading officers from the stolen car into downtown Pleasantville, where the fourth suspect was taken into custody on Wheeler Avenue, O'Leary said,

"We are grateful as well for the assistance of officers from the Pleasantville, Mount Pleasant, and New Castle PDs in establishing a perimeter to hem the suspects in," he said.

The four suspects – three men and a 17-year-old – were booked at headquarters on a charge of criminal possession of stolen property. The names of the adults have not yet been released.

