Four Found Dead In Hudson Valley Home

Four people were found dead in a home in Northern Westchester on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 5.

Police were called to perform a welfare check at 1:50 p.m. by the Pleasantville Union Free School District when two of those found dead, students in the district, did not show up for school. The other two found dead were adults, Pleasantville Police Chief Erik Grutzner said early Thursday evening.

"The causes of death have not been determined," Grutzner said.

The home is located at 57 Romer Avenue in Pleasantville, near Pleasantville High School and Middle School.

"We are currently handling this as a crime scene," Grutzner said.

Citing sources, WABC-7 said the incident was an apparent murder-suicide and that a husband killed his wife, two children and then himself.

The identities of the four have not been released, pending notification of next of kin, Grutzner said.

Pleasantville Schools Superintendent Mary Fox-Alter said. "Our hearts are broken at the news of this tragedy."

Fox-Alter said schools in the district will be open on Friday, Dec. 6. A winter concert scheduled for Thursday night was canceled.

"Our schools will be open tomorrow," she said early Thursday evening. "Our school counselors will be there to comfort our students and families."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

