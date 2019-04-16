Four Businesses Charged With Selling Alcohol To Minors In Area

Employees or owners at four area businesses were arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to minors in Orange County during a compliance check by police and state officials.

The joint operation between the City of Newburgh Police and investigators with the state Liquor Authority took place on Friday, April 12, after receiving multiple complaints regarding several establishments licensed to sell alcohol, said the City of Newburgh Police.

The agencies had been receiving complaints ranging from illegal alcohol sales to minors, to noise complaints, nuisance complaints and maintaining and unruly premise, the department added.

The following businesses/employees/owners were cited and arrested:

Mar De Copas, 102 Liberty Street / 92 Washington St., Victoria Rivera, charged with unlawful dealing with a child and prohibited sale of alcohol.

Oasis Bar/Nightclub, 203 Broadway, Rose Martinez-Pinas, charged with unlawful dealing with a child and prohibited sale of alcohol.

La Botella, 136 Lake St., Joana Arias, charged with unlawful dealing with a child and prohibited sale of alcohol.

L & C Delia and Grocery, 362 Liberty St., Fuad A. Alsaidi, charged with unlawful dealing with a child and prohibited sale of alcohol.

Additionally, The Oasis Bar/Nightclub’s entire building was condemned by code enforcement officers and evacuated by police due to severe health and safety hazards.

