Five Nabbed With Heroin, Guns During Newburgh Bust

A months-long investigation into the sale of narcotics in the Liberty Street area of the City of Newburgh has led to the arrest of five people and the seizure of a large amount of heroin, handguns, and cocaine.

Abimael Bruno, 37; Samir Lantigua, 25; Alex Santos-Martinez, 29; Micaela Sanabria, 34, and Christine Guzman, 26, of all of the City of New Newburgh, were arrested on Thursday, May 16, following a search the basement and second-floor apartments at 508 Liberty St., said City of Newburgh Police Det. Sgt. Joseph Rutigliano.

The search by members of the police department, along with Town of Newburgh detectives and Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, was the culmination of the long investigation, said Rutigliano.

Investigators recovered three loaded handguns, one of which was reported stolen. In addition to the firearms, 2,118 decks of heroin with a weight of 52.95 grams and 97.3 grams of cocaine were recovered from the location as well as over $10,000 in cash, he said.

Bruno was charged with fours counts of felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and three counts of felony possession of a weapon.

Lantigua was charged with four counts of felony criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts possession of a weapon.

Santos-Martinez was charged with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Guzman was charged with four counts of felony criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts possession of a controlled substance and two counts possession of a weapon.

Sanabria was charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon.

