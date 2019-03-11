Five Nabbed For Prostitution In Undercover Massage Parlor Operation

An undercover operation into illegal massages and prostitution taking place at several Orange County spas landed five people behind bars.

On Friday, March 8, the New Windsor Police Department, along with members of state police and the state police Community Stabilization Unit conducted an undercover operation into illegal massages and prostitution occurring at four spas and massage parlors in the Town of New Windsor, said New Windsor Det. Sgt. Chris Sager.

As a result of the investigation, the following people were arrested:

Moon & Sun Spa – 357 Old Forge Hill Road, New Windsor, Hyekyung Baek, 47, of Woodbury, – charged with one count of unauthorized practice of profession and prostitution.

Orange Spa - 276 Windsor Hwy, New Windsor -- Enshu Kim, 44, of Flushing, NY – charged with one count of unauthorized practice of profession and prostitution.

207 Relaxation Spa – 899 Little Britain Rd, New Windsor, Aijin Ying, 44 of Flushing – charged with the unauthorized practice of a profession and resisting arrest.

A & A Spa – 357 Windsor Hwy, New Windsor, Yu-Xian Cui, 53, and Zhen-Shun Zhu, 62, both of Flushing, were charged with one count each of unauthorized practice of profession and prostitution.

They were all arraigned by New Windsor Town Justice Noreen Calderin and released on $1,000 cash bail.

