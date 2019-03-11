Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Police & Fire

Five Nabbed For Prostitution In Undercover Massage Parlor Operation

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The 207 Spa and Massage was one of four busted in New Windsor for allegedly providing prostitution services.
The 207 Spa and Massage was one of four busted in New Windsor for allegedly providing prostitution services. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Street View

An undercover operation into illegal massages and prostitution taking place at several Orange County spas landed five people behind bars.

On Friday, March 8, the New Windsor Police Department, along with members of state police and the state police Community Stabilization Unit conducted an undercover operation into illegal massages and prostitution occurring at four spas and massage parlors in the Town of New Windsor, said New Windsor Det. Sgt. Chris Sager.

As a result of the investigation, the following people were arrested:

  • Moon & Sun Spa – 357 Old Forge Hill Road, New Windsor, Hyekyung Baek, 47, of Woodbury, – charged with one count of unauthorized practice of profession and prostitution.
  • Orange Spa - 276 Windsor Hwy, New Windsor -- Enshu Kim, 44, of Flushing, NY – charged with one count of unauthorized practice of profession and prostitution.
  • 207 Relaxation Spa – 899 Little Britain Rd, New Windsor, Aijin Ying, 44 of Flushing – charged with the unauthorized practice of a profession and resisting arrest.
  • A & A Spa – 357 Windsor Hwy, New Windsor, Yu-Xian Cui, 53, and Zhen-Shun Zhu, 62, both of Flushing, were charged with one count each of unauthorized practice of profession and prostitution.

They were all arraigned by New Windsor Town Justice Noreen Calderin and released on $1,000 cash bail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.