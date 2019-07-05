Firefighter Injured Battling Monsey House Fire

A Monsey home was destroyed by fire as firefighters worked in hot, humid conditions to battle the blaze.

The fire started around 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, at the home on Mapleleaf Road, said the Ramapo Police Department.

Multiple fire departments were called to the scene due to the difficult conditions including working in void spaces due to the construction of an addition to the home, officials said.

Fire officials said the fire started in a second-floor apartment of the residence.

Two people, inside when the fire started, were able to make it out safely.

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital after suffering heat exhaustion.

In addition to Ramapo Police and the Monsey Fire Department, other departments assisting included the Spring Valley, Hillcrest, Tallman, Suffern, Hillburn, Brewster, Spring Hill Ambulance Corp, Hatzoloh Ambulance Corp, Rockland Paramedic Service, Chaverim of Rockland, Rockland County Sheriff’s BCI & Ramapo Police detectives.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

