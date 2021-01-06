Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Firearm-Wielding Man Threatens Snowplow Operators In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
An Ulster County man was arrested for allegedly threatening two town employees operating a snowplow with a firearm.
A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening two snowplow operators with a gun in the area.

Ulster County resident Robert E. Kalb, 83, of Shandaken, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 4, after threatening the two town employees who were operating a snowplow, said Shandaken Police Chief Chad Storey.

According to Storey, around 8 a.m., on Monday, Kalb used a weapon to "menace" employees of the Town of Shandaken Highway Department.

Kalb was arrested and charged with two counts of menacing and released on his own recognizance.

An order of protection against Kalb was also issued on behalf of the victims. 

