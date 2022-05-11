Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Fire Heavily Damages Spring Valley Home

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An intense fire seriously damaged a Hillcrest home.
An intense fire seriously damaged a Hillcrest home. Photo Credit: Hillcrest Fire Department

A fast-moving fire heavily damaged a Hudson Valley home as it consumed the rear and first and second floors of the residence.

The blaze was reported in Rockland County in Hillcrest around 2:15 a.m., Tuesday, May 10 on East Willow Tree Road.

According to the Hillcrest Fire Department, first arriving firefighters found heavy fire in the rear, and first- and second floors of the older home that was divided into three separate living units.

Due to the age of the home, there were many void spaces, tongue-and-groove construction, and heavy timber construction making it difficult to fight the flames, the department said.

But with an aggressive interior attack, with help from numerous surrounding fire departments, firefighters were able to put out the fire.

The home was heavily damaged. The Red Cross was called to assist the families affected.

The department offered a special thank you to the restaurant Slice and Spice on Saddle River Road who fired up their pizza ovens at 4 a.m. to feed the hard-working crews.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.